Boy, 11, charged with shooting of 2 children at football practice

APOPKA, Fla. — Police say an 11-year-old boy was arrested after two were shot at a youth football practice in Apopka, Florida, Monday night.

>> Read more trending news

The Apopka Police Department said the shooting occurred at a Pop Warner football practice, according to WFTV.

Apopka police Chief Mike McKinley said the call came in just after 8 p.m. for a shooting at the Field of Fame. According to the news station, three children reportedly got into a fight on the field, which continued into the parking lot.

Police say the argument was over chips.

The 11-year-old then allegedly grabbed a gun out of his mother’s car and fired it, WFTV reported. The round hit two 13-year-olds. One was struck in the torso and the other was struck in the arm.

Both 13-year-olds were taken to an area hospital and are expected to recover.

The 11-year-old faced a judge on Wednesday who decided he needed to stay in custody for 21 days, WFTV reported.

The suspect is reportedly too young to be charged as an adult in the state of Florida.