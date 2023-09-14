Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will give concert to fans at home series finale

BALTIMORE — Adam Wainwright will be concentrating on a different kind of pitch during the St. Louis Cardinals’ final home series of the season.

The 42-year-old right-handed pitcher, who is retiring after 18 years in the majors, will turn to country music for his post-baseball career. And the singer-songwriter is going to give St. Louis fans a sneak preview with a brief concert after the Cardinals’ game on Sept. 30, MLB.com reported.

Wainwright will sing three original songs from his upcoming album, according to The Associated Press.

“I’m excited about sharing some music with everybody, and hopefully they’ll like it,” Wainwright said Wednesday before the Cardinals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 1-0, according to the news organization. “It’s a fun opportunity for me.”

Does Adam Wainwright get nervous? Not on the mound. But he was, a bit, when he performed his own country songs at a club in Springfield, Ill., on Monday. The gig was a benefit for @BigLeagueImpact – and perhaps a glimpse into his post-@MLB future. @Cardinals @UncleCharlie50 pic.twitter.com/XldGWoPZei — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) January 18, 2023

An in-stadium fireworks celebration will follow Wainwright’s performance, according to KTVI.

Wainwright, a three-time all-star, has spent his entire career with the Cardinals, fashioning a 199-128 record, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

He is hoping to win No. 200, and a fitting end to his career could come during the Cardinals season-ending series against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, KTVI reported. He could have three chances to hit the milestone before the season ends.

If Wainwright earns his 200th victory, he will be only the third pitcher in franchise history to achieve the feat, behind Hall of Famers Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse “Pop” Haines (210), according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Wainwright has a 4-5 record in the postseason, including a victory in the 2006 World Series against the Detroit Tigers.

A lifelong country music fan, Wainwright said that former teammate Matt Holliday began inviting him to his Florida house during spring training to play music, MLB.com reported. Through a mutual friend, he connected with Grammy Award-winning singer, writer and record producer Gary Baker.

Wainwright, who has pitched in pressure situations during his career, said he was in new territory when he started singing for audiences. He sang the national anthem this year for the Opening Day this year at Busch Stadium. He also sang last winter in front of 800 people at a benefit concert attended by Cardinals fans and also performed for people on a boat when the team was in St. Louis earlier this summer, MLB.com reported.

“I don’t get real nervous in baseball, so (performing) kinda puts me outside of my element,” Wainwright told MLB.com. “When you’re telling your own story, singing your own song and nobody has heard it yet, there is this whole element of ‘I hope they like this. I hope they don’t hate this. I hope they don’t start throwing tomatoes at me.’

“If people laugh and make fun of me, then I can handle that,” Wainwright said. “I can roll with the punches. I never have minded making a fool out of myself, so we’re gonna see if I do it again.”