Chuck E. Cheese giving away more than 500 free birthday parties

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chuck E. Cheese: The company is offering a free birthday party giveaway at all of its locations in the U.S. and Canada. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas — Chuck E. Cheese is known for its birthday parties for children, food including pizza and tickets from games that can be redeemed for prizes. Now, the Texas-based company is stepping up its game, offering more than 500 birthday party giveaways.

According to a news release, the company’s inaugural “Big Day of Birthdays” will be held nationwide and in Canada on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time. Entry to the event is free.

During the event, every Chuck E. Cheese outlet will hold a live giveaway drawing. The winner will receive a free, two-hour “Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package” for up to 10 children, the news release stated.

The package will include:

  • A reserved table for two hours;
  • All-you-can-play games during the party;
  • A live birthday show with Chuck E. Cheese;
  • A ticket blaster experience for the birthday child;
  • Two slices of pizza per child;
  • Unlimited soft drinks;
  • Dippin’ Dots ice cream;
  • Complete party setup;
  • 100 bonus E-tickets;
  • Goody bags;
  • Pizza and drinks for adult attendees.

“As the Birthday Capital of the Universe, our first Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will bring the joy of celebrating a birthday at Chuck E. Cheese to 500 lucky kids and their friends nationwide,” Sean Gleason, the company’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “There is no better way to celebrate that one time of the year when the most kids have birthdays than by hosting a party for all of our dedicated fans and giving back the joy our birthday parties have been bringing to kids for over 45 years.”

