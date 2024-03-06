Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy shirt from ‘Pride and Prejudice’ sells for $25K

The white button-down shirt that Colin Firth wore in “Pride and Prejudice” in 1995 has sold for thousands of dollars at an auction.

The wet shirt was worn by Firth in his role as Mr. Darcy in the BBC’s 1995 television adaption of “Pride and Prejudice,” The Associated Press reported. It was based on Jane Austen’s 1813 novel, the BBC reported.

The shirt was accompanied by boots, moleskin breeches and a velvet waistcoat, the AP reported.

In the film, Mr. Darcy plunges into a pastoral lake at his country estate and emerges to find out that a surprised Elizabeth Bennet (played by Jennifer Ehle) is visiting his house, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Kerry Taylor Auctions estimated the shirt to be worth up to $12,700 at the sale, which was held on Tuesday. However, it sold for $25,000, CNN reported.

“The costumes range in style from fantasy Renaissance creations to more wearable 20th-century silhouettes and will appeal to serious Hollywood and TV period drama costume collectors, or those who just like to dress up! Cosprop is renowned the world over for its historically accurate and detailed costumes. For nearly 60 years, John Bright has brought characters and moments in time vividly to life on stage and screen helping to realize the creative visions of generations of award-winning costume designers. He is equally revered and respected by actors grateful for the fine costumes provided to assist them create their characters,” Kerry Taylor Auctions said on its website.

Firth’s shirt was one of more than 60 costumes from television and movies that were sold, the BCC reported. All of the proceeds are expected to go to charity.

Other outfits included ones worn by Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp and Madonna, according to the BBC.

More information about the times sold at the auction can be found on the Kerry Taylor Auctions’ website.

