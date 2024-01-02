College Football Playoff: Michigan tops Alabama in OT in semifinal at Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Blake Corum scored on a 17-yard run in overtime Monday, leading the Michigan Wolverines to a 27-20 victory against Alabama to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff title game.

The dramatic victory allowed the top-seeded Wolverines (14-0) to reach the title game for the first time in the CFP era. Michigan held off a determined effort by the Crimson Tide (12-2), stopping Alabama on fourth down in overtime to clinch the victory.

Michigan will face the winner of Monday night’s other semifinal between Washington and Texas. They will square off on Jan. 8 at NRG Field in Houston.

Corum, who finished with 19 carries for 83 yards, rushed for 25 yards on two plays in overtime in the third overtime game in CFP history.

Trailing 20-13, Michigan tied the game when coach Jim Harbaugh gambled and converted on a 4th-and-2 play in Wolverines territory late in the fourth quarter. J.J. McCarthy completed a 29-yard pass to Roman Wilson to the Alabama 5, and the pair connected two plays later for a 4-yard scoring play. The extra point was good, and the game was tied, 20-20, with 1:34 to play in regulation.

McCarthy was voted the offensive player of the game. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan’s Mason Graham was named the defensive player of the game.

After being frustrated by Michigan’s ferocious defense in the first half, the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide adjusted and mounted a threat late in the third quarter. Quarterback Jalen Milroe, who was sacked five times in the first half -- and six times overall -- bolted 18 yards up the middle on the first play of the fourth quarter.

That set up Jase McClelland’s second touchdown of the game, a 3-yard run. The extra point was good, and Alabama led 17-13 with 14:30 left in the game. Will Reichard kicked a 52-yard field goal with 4:41 to play to give the Crimson Tide a 20-13 lead.

But Milroe fumbled later in the period and the ball was recovered by Michigan’s Quinten Johnson at the Alabama 46. The opportunity was lost when Michigan’s offense stalled and James Turner missed a 49-yard field goal attempt with 10:30 remaining.

Michigan’s defense held the Crimson Tide to 96 yards of offense during the first half.

The Wolverines now set their sights on the program’s first national title since 1997.

Monday’s game was the sixth-ever meeting between the two teams. In 2019, Alabama beat Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl.

Alabama took advantage of a fumbled punt by Semaj Morgan in the first quarter and converted it into a touchdown to go ahead 7-0. McClelland took a handoff and cut against the grain, galloping for a 34-yard touchdown with 9:41 left in the period.

Michigan came right back on the next series to tie the game. After Blake Corum converted a 4th-and-1 at the Alabama 39, the Wolverines running back caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy with 4:23 left in the first quarter.

Michigan took a 13-7 lead with 3:49 left in the half when Tyler Morris caught a pass and streaked down the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown. The snap for the extra point was bobbled, the first of the Wolverines’ special teams woes during the game.

Alabama narrowed the gap to 13-10 at the half when Reichard kicked a 50-yard field goal.

Michigan entered the game unbeaten and the top seed in the playoffs even though Harbaugh was suspended twice, keeping him off the sidelines for six games. Nevertheless, the Wolverines went unbeaten and won their third straight Big Ten title, Sports Illustrated reported.

Harbaugh was suspended for three games to begin the season after university officials imposed the benching after an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic dead period, ESPN reported. He was suspended for the final three regular-season games by the Big Ten after Michigan became the subject of another NCAA probe, a sign-stealing scheme, according to the cable sports network.

Alabama won 11 straight games after losing to Texas during the second week of the season. Seemingly out of the hunt for a spot in the CFP, the Crimson Tide jumped back into contention by defeating two-time defending national champion Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game, according to Sports Illustrated. They leapfrogged unbeaten Florida State to reach the final four as the No. 4 seed.