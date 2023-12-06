Convicted sex offender paid child to make nude videos, police say

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A California man is accused of paying a juvenile girl to produce nude videos of herself, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Efon Guiseppe Carter, 24, of Los Angeles, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with first-degree human trafficking, production of obscene material depicting a person under the age of 17 engaged in obscene acts, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, AL.com reported.

Carter’s arrest was the culmination of a two-month investigation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the news outlet.

Investigators said they received information that Carter was allegedly using social media and text messaging to communicate with a minor in Tuscaloosa, WBRC-TV reported.

Charging documents state that Carter communicated with the girl through text messages and Instagram direct messages, according to AL.com. Authorities said Carter allegedly told the child that he would pay her $8 for videos of her dancing in her underwear and $10 if she would “twerk with no shorts on.”

Investigators said that messages from the child’s cellphone indicated that Carter allegedly gave the girl specific instructions on how to make the videos and paid her through Cash App, according to the news outlet.

Warrants against Carter were obtained on Oct. 20, AL.com reported. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took Carter into custody and then extradited him to Alabama last month, WIAT-TV reported.

In accordance with Aniah’s Law, Carter is being held with no bond on the human trafficking charge, according to WBMA-TV.

Aniah’s Law, passed in late 2022, is named for Aniah Blanchard, a woman kidnapped and murdered in late 2019, The Montgomery Advertiser reported. The accused murderer had been previously charged with another kidnapping but was free on a $295,000 bond at the time of the woman’s death, according to the newspaper.

AL.com reported that according to the California Sex Offender Registry, Carter was listed in the California Sex Offender Registry for his previous conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

A cash bond of $20,000 was set for the other three charges against Carter, WIAT reported.

The investigation is ongoing, with further charges possible, investigators said.