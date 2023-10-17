96 and newlyweds: Kansas couple ties the knot

OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas couple is proving that it is never too late to fall in love.

Newlyweds Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse were married at the youthful age of 96, KCTV reported.

The couple, who live at Cedar Lakes Village in Olathe, said they met two years ago, according to the television station.

The newlyweds bonded at the senior living center over their love for shooting billiards.

Marriage was the next logical step, KCTV reported.

“We do a lot of things together, and things just fit,” Kirks told the television station. said. “He’s so patient and he wants me to be happy. Like I told him my feet are cold in my room and he bought me a heater -- it’s the little things.”

After the couple tied the knot, they enjoyed dinner with their family and friends, KCTV reported.

And most likely, another game of billiards.