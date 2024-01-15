Critics Choice: Ariana DeBose miffed when lumped with ‘actors who think they are singers’

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Ariana DeBose had a puzzled reaction to a joke made at her expense during Sunday night’s 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

DeBose, 31, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the 2021 musical “West Side Story,” was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for her rendition of “This Wish,” from the animated film “Wish.”

Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos were onstage to present the award in the Best Song category, according to Deadline.

Ramsey, the star of the television series “The Last of Us,” began her presentation by saying the nominees in the category were “delivered by some of the most famous voices in the music industry.”

Ramos named Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa as the “famous voices,” according to Deadline.

Ramsey then added, “And then there are the actors who also think that they are singers.”

She named Jack Black, DeBose and Ryan Gosling as the group in the latter category.

The camera panned to DeBose, who appeared to be miffed but managed to smile and laugh at the joke, Deadline reported.

DeBose has appeared in Broadway musicals like “Bring It On, Motown: The Musical,” “Pippin” and “Hamilton,” the entertainment news website reported.

She earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Donna Summer in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” according to Deadline.

While DeBose kept her composure during the ceremony, DeBose’s fans were quick to express their displeasure on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Who wrote this bit?! I want names,” one person posted.

“Terrible goof!!!! Rude and wrong!” another person added.

“Calling her an actress who thinks she can sing. Girl. GIRL!!!!! I’m sorry, you said that about someone from the OG cast of Hamilton? Google someone before you approve the joke omg,” another fan wrote.

DeBose also weighed in with a comment on her Instagram stories.

“No I didn’t find it funny. Lol,” she wrote.

