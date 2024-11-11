Disney Treasure rescues 4 people from stranded catamaran in Atlantic Ocean

The newest Disney Cruise Line ship on the way to its new home port in Florida rescued four people from a catamaran that was taking on water in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.

An escape hatch blew a gasket on the Serenity, a 50-foot-catamaran, when it was about 265 miles from Bermuda, Coast Guard officials said, according to The Associated Press.

The Coast Guard put out a request for assistance and the closest ship was the Treasure which had not even had its maiden voyage yet.

It was about 80 miles from the Serenity when the call came in and was able to launch one of the cruise line’s iconic yellow lifeboats to rescue all four people from the catamaran.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, hovered over the rescue operation until it was complete.

The Treasure is on its trans-Atlantic crossing from Eemshaven, Netherlands, to Port Canaveral, Florida where it will join the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Its inaugural cruise embarks on Dec. 21.

Treasure Capt. Marco Nogara said in a statement released by Disney, “Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety,” NBC News reported.





