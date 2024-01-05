Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s house fire started by child playing with lighter

DAVIE, Fla. — Officials say a house fire at Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s house on Wednesday was started after a child was playing with a lighter.

In a police report obtained by WSVN, the fire at Hill’s house started on the second story on the northwest side of the house. That area was where the children were playing.

One of the children reportedly told an officer that he found a light in his toy box and started to play with it, according to the news station. A flame from the lighter touched a toy. That was when the children got nervous and threw the toy.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, spoke with reporters Wednesday outside Hill’s house. He said that there were family members at the house at the time of the fire, according to The Associated Press

“He and his family are safe,” Rosenhaus said, according to the AP. “No one was injured No. 1, no pets, so for that, we’re very grateful. We’re very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there’ll be some smoke and water damage. It’s very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope.”

Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told the AP that the fire was accidental. He did not provide the amount of damage to the house but did confirm that the investigation has been closed.

The house is located about 30 miles northwest of Miami, the AP reported. Hill bought it in May 2022 after he was traded to the Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs. He purchased it for $6.9 million, according to WSVN.

Hill has not commented on the fire. And according to the AP, he was not at practice Thursday.

