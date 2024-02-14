Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg launch canned Gin & Juice

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are teaming up once again, but not for music.

>> Read more trending news

The iconic rappers have launched Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, the pair announced in a news release.

Gin & Juice is the first offering from their new spirits company, and they announced the rollout during a post-Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas, three decades after their hit by the same name was released.

The drinks come in four flavors: citrus, melon, passionfruit and apricot and will become available between now and the spring, with more flavors being announced in the future. It will be distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.

“Together, we always try to create magic, we’re having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us,” Dr. Dre said in the announcement.

“Look at our age and look at what we’ve done, and we still love each other, so why not do something together? A lot of times people have been in a relationship for thirty years and can’t talk to each other, can’t hang out, so it’s just fun to be in a partnership with people that you actually love,” Snoop Dogg added.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Photos: Snoop Dogg through the years Here are some memorable photos of Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., through the years. (Alexandra Wyman/Invision for Levi's/AP Images)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 Photos: Dr. Dre through the years Check out these memorable photos of rapper and producer Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, through the years. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group