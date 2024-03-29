Trending

Easter 2024: Which grocery stores are open on Easter?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Easter grocery stores

Easter is a time for family and friends, and that means good food, too.

If you plan to cook a meal at home and realize you need an ingredient at the last minute, some grocery stores remain open on the holiday.

Below is a list of grocery stores that will be open Sunday and some that will be closed.

  • Aldi: Aldi stores will be closed on Easter.
  • Costco: Costco will be closed on Easter.
  • Food Lion: Food Lion stores will be open during their regular hours on Easter.
  • Harris Teeter: Harris Teeter stores will be open during their regular hours on Easter.
  • H-E-B: The stores will be closed on Easter.
  • Krioger: Most Kroger stores and the stores the company owns -- Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug.-- will be open on Sunday.
  • Meijer: Meijer will be open regular hours on Easter.
  • Publix: Publix will be closed on Easter.
  • Safeway: Most of Safeway’s stores, along with others owned by Safeway -- Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb -- will be open on Easter.
  • Sam’s Club: Sam’s will be closed on Easter.
  • Sprouts: Sprouts will be open on Easter.
  • Target: All Target stores will be closed on Sunday.
  • Trader Joe’s: The store will be open its usual hours on Sunday.
  • Walmart: Walmart stores will be open regular hours on Easter.
  • Wegman’s: Wegman’s will be open on Easter.
  • Whole Foods: Whole Foods stores will close at 6 p.m. local time on Easter.
