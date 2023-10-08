‘Fairytale’: ‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown marries David Woolley

MOAB, Utah — “Sister Wives” star Christine Brown married fiancé David Woolley in a Saturday ceremony held in Utah, People reported.

>> Read more trending news

Brown, 51, who appeared in 62 episodes of the reality television series as one of Kody Brown’s four spouses from 2010 to 2023, married the 59-year-old Woolley in front of 330 guests in Moab, according to the magazine.

Saturday’s wedding took place nearly seven months after Christine Brown announced their engagement, E! Online reported.

Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Marries David Woolley in ‘Sexy, Elegant’ Wedding: See the Photos! (Exclusive) https://t.co/whMlvya04Q — People (@people) October 7, 2023

“It’s a fairytale,” the bride told People. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Brown was one of Kody Brown’s spouses in a polygamous marriage, along with Janelle, Meri and Robyn, the magazine reported. The couple split in 2021 after 25 years together.

Christine and Kody Brown’s marriage was never made legal, according to E! Online.

The couple had four children together: daughters Aspyn, 28; Mykelti, 27; Gwendlyn, 21; Ysabel, 20; and Truely, 13. They also have a 25-year-old son, Paedon, People reported.

Woolley is a father of eight. His first wife died in 2012, according to the magazine.

The newlyweds first met on a dating website in 2022, People reported. They began dating in October 2022 and revealed it publicly on Valentine’s Day in 2023, according to Entertainment Tonight.

They announced their engagement two months later on social media, the entertainment news website reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group