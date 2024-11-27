FBI investigates bomb threats, swatting made against Gaetz, Stefanik

The FBI is investigating bomb threats and incidents of swatting at the properties of several of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees.

The threats started Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday morning Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R - N.Y.) said a bomb threat targeted her home, Reuters reported. Trump selected Stefanik, a staunch supporter of his, as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. She and her family were driving from Washington to Saratoga County, New York when they learned of the threat.

Brooke Rollins, the nominee for the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, said a threat was made against her home and family, ABC News reported.

The Okaloosa County (Florida) Sheriff’s office said a family member of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R - Fla.) received a bomb threat that referenced the person’s mailbox at their home in Niceville. The authorities said the threat referenced the former nominee for Attorney General but it was not made at a home he lives in, WKRG reported.

Advisory: We received notification of a bomb threat referencing former Congressman Matt Gaetz's supposed mailbox at a... Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Lee Zeldin, the person selected as the administrator of the EPA, said he was the victim of a bomb threat, ABC News reported.

“A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message,’ he said. “My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops. We are thankful for the swift actions taken by local officers to keep our family, neighbors, and local community secure.”

None of the threats were credible several sources told NBC News. No explosives were found and some of the threats came over social media. They did not target Trump or Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.

The FBI released a statement, which according to The Associated Press, read, “The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners. We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”





