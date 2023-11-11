FBI seizes New York Mayor Eric Adams’ phones, iPad as part of fundraising investigation

NEW YORK — The FBI seized phones and an iPad that belong to New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of a federal investigation into his campaign fundraising.

FBI agents seized the items earlier this week as a criminal inquiry has been made into his 2021 campaign to see if it conspired with the Turkish government, a source told the New York Times. The items were seized due to a search warrant.

“On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event. The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI’s request and provided them with electronic devices,” Adams’ attorney said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation.”

“After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators,” Johnson said, according to the AP.

Last Thursday, a raid was conducted at the house of Adams’ chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs. According to the Times, she is a campaign consultant “who is deeply entwined with efforts to advance the mayor’s agenda.”

Investigators are looking to learn about a possible involvement of a construction company in Brooklyn that has ties with Turkey, according to the newspaper. They are also looking into a small university in Washington, D.C., that has ties to Adams as well as Turkey.

Three iPhones, two laptops, papers, and other evidence including folders and materials were seized in the raid at Suggs, according to documents that the Times reported.

“As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation—and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide,” Adams said in a statement obtained by the AP.

Adams’ lawyers in a statement obtained by the Times said he was cooperating with the federal authorities. They also said that he had “proactively reported” at least one time of improper behavior.

Adams’ lawyers said that he has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the Times reported.