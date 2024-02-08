US government tells Todd, Julie Chrisley it wants their nearly $1M settlement from Georgia

The federal government has told the reality television stars, Todd and Julie Chrisley, that they want nearly $1 million that they received in a settlement from Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

The lawsuit had claimed that Todd and Julie Chrisley were targeted for tax evasion charges in Georgia. The reason they claimed they were targeted was because they were famous, according to WSB-TV.

The federal lawsuit was filed against the former Director of Special Investigations for the Georgia Department of Revenue Joshua Waites.

The lawsuit said Waites’ initial charges against Todd, 54, and Julie, 51, was “a shocking example of how an out-of-control public servant can abuse his office and violate the rights of innocent citizens for reasons that have more to do with securing publicity and money for his office than with enforcing the law.”

The lawsuit claimed that he started them unfairly so he could get into the spotlight for bringing down reality television stars. WSB-TV reported that Waites was fired in March 2020 because he reportedly had lied about his education credentials.

Waites “began to focus his efforts and desire” on the Chrisley family, particularly Todd as well as his estranged daughter Lindsie, the suit says.

Waites had also allegedly broken federal law after sharing confidential tax as well as grand jury information.

However, last month, both Todd and Julie Chrisley got nearly a $1 million settlement from Georgia over the lawsuit WSB-TV reported. Soon after, the federal government filed a motion that they wanted the money claiming a right to it so they could help pay off the $17 million restitution from Chrisley’s fraud conviction in June 2022.

The Chrisleys were cleared of the state tax evasion charges but were found guilty of federal fraud charges and hiding their wealth from tax authorities.

They are serving a combined 15 years in prison with Todd in custody in Florida and Julie serving time in Kentucky. They were originally sentenced to 19 years, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

The Chrisleys are in the process of appealing their conviction.

The couple, along with their children and Chrisley’s mother, were stars on the reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 14: (L-R) Executive producer Stephanie Bloch Chambers, TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley speak onstage at the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel during the NBCUniversal USA Network portion of the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group