Florida A&M coach suspends football activities after rap video filmed in locker room

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M football coach Willie Simmons banned his players indefinitely from all football-related activities after an unauthorized rap video with explicit lyrics was filmed in the Rattlers’ locker room.

Simmons announced the decision on Friday night, hours after the release of a two-minute video on YouTube of Real Boston Richey’s song, “Send A Blitz,” the Tallahassee Democrat reported. Parts of the video were shot inside FAMU’s locker room at Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse, and several Rattler players can be seen in the background, according to the newspaper.

The video shows the rapper, a Tallahassee resident whose real name is Jalen Foster, wearing a Florida A&M shirt and a team helmet, ESPN reported. Foster performed before the Rattlers’ homecoming game last season in Tallahassee, according to the sports news outlet.

Simmons told The Associated Press on Saturday that the team facility, weight room and access to the stadium field were off-limits to all players until he and university officials could determine who was involved in the video.

The only exception is players who need medical treatment from doctors and athletic trainers, Simmons told the news organization.

“Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image,” Simmons said in a statement released on Friday. “As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach, I am effectively suspending all football-related activities until further notice.”

“It is a privilege to wear the orange and green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us,” Simmons added. “They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud.”

University President Larry Robinson released a statement Saturday afternoon, WCTV reported.

“I am aware of the unauthorized music video shot on our campus and I am asking for an immediate investigation to determine how it happened,” Robinson said. “This video does not represent our core values, nor our commitment to “Excellence with Caring” in all aspects of the University, including athletics.”

On Saturday, Simmons told the Democrat that it is “too premature” to discuss further actions until “we have a better understanding” on how the locker room was accessed.

“We are trying to talk to the right people to do everything not only to cover ourselves, but the young man (Real Boston Richey) in the video,” Simmons said. “There are some legal issues (with the release of the video).”

Simmons told the newspaper that the players’ involvement in the video does not violate NCAA rules, and that the university’s apparel agreement with Nike has not been violated.

Simmons’ decision comes before Tuesday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day in Birmingham, Alabama, the Democrat reported. The Rattlers are scheduled to report for fall training camp on Aug. 2, with practice to begin two days later, according to the newspaper.

Simmons is entering his sixth season as the Rattlers’ coach. FAMU opens its 2023 season on Sept. 3 against Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.

“As a leader of young men, I am charged to put them (players) in the best positions to be successful and discipline them when needed,” Simmons told the Democrat on Saturday. “I am disappointed anytime something puts a negative light on a great institution and our football team.”