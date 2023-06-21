FTC sues Amazon, says company ‘duped’ customers into signing up for Prime

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against online retail giant Amazon, claiming the company tricked customers into signing up for its Amazon Prime program and then made it difficult to cancel their memberships.

>> Read more trending news

In the lawsuit, the FTC accused Amazon of having “knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in its Amazon Prime service.”

“For years, Amazon also knowingly complicated the cancellation process for Prime subscribers who sought to end their membership,” according to the lawsuit.

“Under significant pressure from the commission—and aware that its practices are legally indefensible—Amazon substantially revamped its Prime cancellation process for at least some subscribers shortly before the filing of his Complaint. However, prior to that time, the primary purpose of the Prime cancellation process was not to enable subscribers to cancel, but rather to thwart them.”

1. @FTC has taken action against @amazon for tricking users into signing up for Prime subscriptions—and then deliberately making it hard to cancel. We charge that these deceptive tactics violate the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act. https://t.co/ud2j3xmFQ0 — Lina Khan (@linakhanFTC) June 21, 2023

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group