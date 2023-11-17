Full moon brings out ‘unicorn’ in national forest in Arizona

PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — An unusual figure appeared on cameras at a national park in Arizona during the full moon last month, park rangers say.

The Petrified Forest National Park’s trail cameras in eastern Arizona caught a unique sight during the full month last month, according to KTVK. It was a young male elk.

Park rangers on Facebook said that the first set of antlers that yearling male elk grow are single beams. Single beams are usually not with forks or tines.

“These young males are commonly referred to as ‘spikes,’” park rangers said, according to KSAZ.

Elk typically shed antlers in late winter or early spring, according to the news outlet.It can happen sooner either by sparring, poor nutrition or disease and injuries that affect their testosterone levels, park rangers said.

“With the next full moon occurring on November 27th, we’ll be sure to watch for… Pegasuses?! Pegasi?! Whatever the plural term is for flying horses is,” the Petrified Forest National Park said.