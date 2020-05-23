Hana Kimura, pro wrestler and ‘Terrace House’ reality TV star, dies at 22

Pro wrestler Hana Kimura, who starred in the Netflix reality television show “Terrace House” has died at the age of 22, her wrestling promoters announced Saturday.
World Wonder Wing Stardom, the promotion Kimura wrestled for, announced the news Saturday, The Washington Post reported.
“Stardom fans. We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the promotion’s statement said “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”
A cause of death has not been announced, People reported.
Kimura was the daughter of female pro wrestling star Kyoko Kimura.
Before her death, the native of Japan posted several photographs on social media. Kimura’s last Instagram post showed her with her cat and the caption,““I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry, goodbye,” the BBC reported.
A ferocious competitor in the wrestling ring, Kimura’s pink hair and bubbly personality made her a favorite on “Terrace House Toyko,” the Post reported. The show starred six young people living together in a house and scrutinized their lives and interactions with one another.
Their actions were critiqued by a panel of judges and by thousands of online fans.
Adam Pacitti, managing director of wrestling website Cultaholic, called Kimra’s death “an absolute tragedy.”
“I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are. Be kind. RIP,” Pacitti wrote on Twitter.
