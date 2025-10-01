Trending

Hanging up on dial-up: AOL pulls plug on dial-up service

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Laptop computer displaying logo of AOL.
Hanging up on dial up FILE PHOTO: AOL has shut down its dial-up service. (monticellllo - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The screeches and beeps that we grew up with are now silent as AOL has hung up on dial-up.

Read more trending news

As of Sept. 30, one of the first experiences we had getting on the web is no longer available.

Formerly called America Online, AOL has turned off its dial-up service, which was amazingly still being used by 163,000 people who were in areas where broadband was either not available or too expensive, NBC News reported.

That was about 0.13% of homes across the country, The Associated Press reported.

On the AOL Help page, the company wrote:

"AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans. As a result, on September 30, 2025 this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued."

While dial-up is no longer around, AOL has other products, including email, technical support and identity theft services, the AP reported.

If you want to reminisce or drive younger family members a bit crazy, the dial-up sound is still available on YouTube.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read