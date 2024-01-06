Harry Johnson, ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor, dead at 81

Veteran actor Harry Johnson, who appeared on shows such as “Battlestar Galactica,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and “Law & Order,” died Tuesday. He was 81.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of ATB Talent client Harry Johnson,” ATB Talent Agency wrote in a statement. “With a career spanning over 40 years, Harry was a true talent and cherished member of the community. His impact on the entertainment industry will be remembered and celebrated. Our hearts go out to his friends and family, including Christiane, his wife of 15 years and stepchildren, Oliver and Penelope. May his memory be a blessing to all.”

His cause of death was not announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, who was often credited as Chip Johnson during the 1970s and 1980s, spent 40 years playing roles on various television shows, the entertainment news website reported.

Johnson began his acting career in 1978 when he appeared as First Warrior in the “Battlestar Galactica” film, People reported. He reprised the role for an episode of the television series of the same name.

Born on Dec. 27, 1942, in Plainfield, New Jersey, Johnson played the male role in several “Harry & Louise” television and radio advertisements in 1992 and 1993 that criticized President Bill Clinton’s health care plan, Deadline reported.

Johnson and co-star Louise Claire Clark returned several times over the next few decades -- most notably during the 2008 Democratic National Convention, Entertainment Weekly reported.

His other television credits include guest roles on “M*A*S*H,” “Quincy M.E.,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “The A-Team,” “L.A. Law,” “Dynasty,” “Who’s the Boss?” “Melrose Place,” “Party of Five,” “Resurrection Blvd.” and “Days of Our Lives,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson also appeared in feature films such as “Real Genius,” “Warlock” and “The Spitfire Grill,” Deadline reported.

Johnson wrote several novels under the name of Harry Castle, according to Entertainment Tonight. They include his 2013 work, “Fugitive Romance: The Fictional Memoir of a Hollywood Screenwriter” and short story collection, “Miracles & Misfits.”

