House passes funding bill to avoid government shutdown

The House on Thursday passed a stopgap spending bill expected to see the government funded into March and avoid a looming shutdown.

>> Read more trending news

Hours after the Senate passed the stopgap spending bill, the House did so too. The House voted 314 to 108 to approve the stopgap funding ahead of a Friday deadline, according to The New York Times.

“There will not be a shutdown on Friday,” Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, said, according to the newspaper. “Because both sides have worked together, the government will stay open. Services will not be disrupted. We will avoid a needless disaster.”

Congress has sent the short-term spending bill to President Biden, according to The Associated Press.

The House concurred in the Senate Amendment to H.R. 2872 – Further Additional Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2024 by a vote of 314-108 (2/3rd req. for passage). https://t.co/MkGVnMLFaK — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) January 18, 2024

Now that the bill has been passed, lawmakers have another six weeks to pass a dozen of other spending bills that total about $1.66 trillion in order to fund the government through the Fall, according to the Times.

Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson agreed to the $1.66 trillion appropriations deal earlier in the month, according to the Washington Post.

© 2024 Cox Media Group