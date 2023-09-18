Hungry bears climb into Krispy Kreme van, eat doughnuts

ANCHORAGE — This wasn’t a picnic basket and they weren’t Yogi, but a family of bears apparently had a hankering for something sweet and a van carrying doughnuts was the perfect takeout container.

A mama bear and her cub in Anchorage, Alaska, found a Krispy Kreme van parked outside a store at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richards and made it into a happy meal, USA Today reported.

The van’s driver left the door open while he was making his delivery, KTUU reported.

They were able to crawl in and help themselves to a virtual buffet of donuts. Kinda like a reverse Goldilocks story, but all of the treats were just right.

Krispy Kreme Alaska shared photos of the pilfered pastries.

🐻🍩 UnBEARlievable Krispy Kreme ALASKA Moment! 🍩🐻 This morning, our Krispy Kreme Alaska Delivery van had some unexpected... Posted by Krispy Kreme Alaska on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Base security was called and they used their sirens to get the bears to leave and return to the nearby woods.

The Krispy Kreme general manager in the area has learned a valuable lesson: always close the door to the delivery van, KTUU reported.