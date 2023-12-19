Icy road causes accident involving at least 20 vehicles on Michigan highway

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Icy roads in Michigan were responsible for an accident involving at least 20 vehicles on Monday, authorities said.

The accident, which involved between 20 and 30 vehicles, shut down traffic in both directions on Telegraph Road in Redford Township, located near the Detroit city limits, WDIV-TV reported.

Police said the accident occurred at about 7 p.m. EST, according to WXYZ-TV.

Massive pile-up closes SB Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft in Redford Township https://t.co/aE65raFCZt — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) December 19, 2023

The roads became slick and dangerous as temperatures in the area dipped to 33 degrees, WJBK-TV reported. Crews were sprinkling salt on the highway, and tow trucks were still assisting motorists as of 10 p.m. EST, the television station reported.

While there were no serious injuries from the crashes, authorities said that there were a few minor injuries, according to WXYZ.

According to the Michigan State police, several motorists were driving too fast, WJBK reported.

Authorities in Dearborn Heights are assisting in the cleanup, according to WXYZ.