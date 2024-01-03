Inert bomb washes ashore on California beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Residents along the California coast dealing with high surf had another issue to worry about -- a bomb washed onshore Sunday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Fortunately, the bomb was declared inactive and safe by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, KGO-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office sent its bomb team to investigate a “suspicious object” in Pajaro Dunes in Santa Cruz County, according to KRON-TV.

“As a precaution our bomb team responded, deemed it safe, and had it removed from the beach,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The bomb was removed by personnel from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, according to KTVU.

“After safely performing an on-site visual inspection and x-ray scan, the item was deemed free of explosives and safe to transport to Travis AFB,” a spokesperson told the television station. “The item was determined to be a U.S. WWII era Navy practice bomb, model Mk 15, Mod 2. It is currently being retained with Travis (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and will remain in place to prevent future concerns.”

The sheriff’s office believes that the bomb washed onshore on Dec. 28, KRON reported.

It was unclear how old the bomb was.

© 2024 Cox Media Group