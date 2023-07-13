Investigators find stolen human remains as decorations in man’s house

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — The FBI reportedly executed a search warrant on a man who lives in Mount Washington, Kentucky earlier this week regarding stolen human remains that were sold online.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations conducted a search of James William Nott’s house in Mount Washington on Tuesday in connection to stolen body parts from the Harvard Medical School morgue that were sold and shipped online, according to WHAS. The search was part of a federal search warrant. Human remains were also stolen from a mortuary in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

An FBI agent reportedly asked Nott if anyone was home and he replied, “Only my dead friends,” according to WHAS.

40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs, and hip bones were reportedly found inside the house, according to the Courier-Journal. One of the skulls was found on a mattress that Nott slept in and others were around the apartment like decorations.

A criminal complaint and an affidavit for the search of Nott’s house from the FBI said that he got body parts from overseas and sold them in the United States, the newspaper reported.

Nott was being investigated by the FBI after it was learned that he had communicated with Jeremy Pauley who was involved in a nationwide scheme to buy and sell stolen human remains, WHAS reported.

Pauley gave the FBI information on a network of people involved that included a morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, Cedric Lodge, the news outlet reported. Lodge was charged last month.

A Harvard Medical bag was also found in Nott’s house, WHAS reported. an AK-47, a .38 caliber revolver, several fully loaded and unloaded rifle magazines, extra ammunition, inert grenades, and two plates of body armor, were also found in his house.

It was also learned that Pauley had been talking with someone on Facebook to buy skulls and spines who went by the name “William Burke,” according to the news outlet. Both Pauley and “Burke” exchanged PayPal information which was an account Nott set up.

Investigators also found that as recently as last month, Nott had been posting about selling human remains on Facebook, according to the affidavit obtained by WHAS.

Nott pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device and a firearm in 2011. When he was arrested on Tuesday, he was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to the Courier-Journal.

Information about other charges has not been released. Nott’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 4, according to the newspaper.