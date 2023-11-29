Israel-Hamas war: 10 Israeli hostages has been released in sixth swap

A group of 10 Israeli women and children plus four Thai nationals were handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas late Wednesday night.

>> Read more trending news

Update 5:57 p.m. EST Nov. 29: The Prime Minister of Israel released the names of 10 Israeli hostages on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gal Tarshansky,13

Amit Shani, 15

Liam Or, 18

Itay Regev Jerbi, 18

Ofir Engel, 17

Yarden Roman-Gat, 35

Moran Stela Yanai, 40

Liat Binin Atzili, 49

Ra’aya Rotem, 54

Raz Ben-Ami, 56

The two other citizens released Wednesday have been identified as Yelena Trupanov, 50, and Irena Tati, 73.

List of our citizens:



Gal Tarshansky (13)

Amit Shani (15)

Liam Or (18)

Itay Regev Jerbi (18)

Ofir Engel (17)

Yarden Roman-Gat (35)

Moran Stela Yanai (40)

Liat Binin Atzili (49)

Ra'aya Rotem (54)

Raz Ben-Ami (56)



Four Thai nationals were also released. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 29, 2023

The Prime Minister of Israel also confirmed that the hostages have returned to Israeli territory today.

President Biden confirmed that an American citizen who was held captive by Hamas, Liat Beinin has been released as of Wednesday, according to CNN.

“I’ve got some very good news to report. Liat Benin is safe in Egypt, she’s crossed the border. I’ve talked with her mother and father. They’re very appreciative. And things are moving well. She’ll soon be home with her three children,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One, according to CNN.

Update 5:21 p.m. EST Nov. 29: Spokesperson Dr. Majed Al-Ansari for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 30 Palestinians are being released Wednesday, according to CNN. Those include 16 minors and 14 women.

Qatar said that the 10 Israeli citizens being released Wednesday include five dual citizens including a Dutch dual citizen, three German dual citizens and an American dual citizen, CNN reported.

“Qatar remains hopeful that the progress made in recent days can be sustained, and a further extension to the humanitarian pause agreement can be reached,” Al-Ansari said, according to CNN.

Original story: The release of the hostages by Hamas is expected to be followed by Israel releasing 30 Palestinian prisoners, according to The Associated Press.

Mediators internationally are working to extend the cease-fire that is expected to expire in a few hours, according to the AP. Israel has reportedly agreed to extend the truce by a day for every 10 hostages who are released. The cease-fire was originally supposed to end on Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces said that the hostages are still in Gaza and are on their way to an Israeli territory, CNN reported.

Sources say, according to CNN, that an Israeli-American held hostage in Gaza is now with the Red Cross. Her name is Liat Beinin. She would be the second successful release of an American hostage since the start of a truce between both Israel and Hamas. The other was Abigail Edan, 4.

Two Russian-Israeli women were released earlier in the day Wednesday and are back in Israel, the AP reported. They were held captive by Hamas.

The New York Times reported that as of Wednesday, 100 hostages have been freed from Gaza but there are still 140. Many of those hostages are believed to be soldiers or men that are young enough to be called for military service which Hamas officials have said “it will demand a higher price for releasing people in those categories.”