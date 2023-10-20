Israel-Hamas war: 2 American hostages released by Hamas

Israeli officials confirmed Friday that a pair of American hostages have been released by Hamas, according to multiple reports.

Officials with the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17, were released, according to The Associated Press and ABC News. A spokesman for Hamas said the decision was made “for humanitarian reasons” amid mediations overseen by Qatar, Reuters reported.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Released In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith Raanan, left, and her daughter Natalie, 18, after Natalie's recent high school graduation. On Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, Israel announced the two American women held by Hamas were released. Judith and Natalie went missing while visiting relatives in Nahal Oz for Simchat Torah, a festive Jewish holiday that marks the conclusion of the annual reading of the Torah. (Raanan Family via AP) (AP)

Judith Raanan grew up in Israel and traveled to her native country with her daughter before Hamas launched surprise attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. The pair had not been heard from since the attacks were launched, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Judith Raanan is a member of Chabad of Evanston, and the group said that she and her daughter had “apparently been abducted from Nachal Oz, Israel.”

Friend and Rabbi Meir Hecht described Judith Rannan to NBC News as “a very spiritual woman” who loved to pray and talk about her connection to God.

“She’s an exceedingly warm, kind, giving, generous woman,” Hecht told the Sun-Times. “She was always involved in helping people and being there to show support whenever someone needed a shoulder to lean on. She’s a really kind woman.”

