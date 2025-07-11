Justin Bieber surprises fans with ‘Swag,’ first album in four years

Fans of Justin Bieber may not have seen this one coming.

After months of social media gossip about his relationship with his wife, there was news that came as a surprise: Bieber released a new album, “Swag.”

“Swag” is the first album by the singer in four years and features 21 tracks, 20 of which are sung by Bieber.

The final track, “Forgiveness,” was recorded by pastor and gospel singer Marvin Winans," CNN reported.

Bieber collaborated with several artists for the album, including musician Cash Cobain, comedian Druski and gospel singer Dijon, who called the album “a wild and deeply inspiring record” in an Instagram post.

In the track “Therapy Session,” with Druski, Bieber talks about “I think that’s been a tough thing for me recently is feeling like, you know, I have had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human, as all of us do, really publicly. And so people are always asking if I’m okay, and that starts to really weigh on me,” CNN reported.

In advance of the release of “Swag” billboards popped up in cities on July 10, including New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, Billboard reported.

Some of the ads had black and white photos of Bieber shot by Renell Medrano.

“Swag” is Bieber’s seventh album, according to Billboard. His last was 2021’s “Justice,” which spawned his Justice World Tour in 2022. The tour was supposed to run through March 2023, but he canceled dates after September 2022 to focus on his health, Variety reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group