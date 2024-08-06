Kamala Harris chooses VP running mate; Walz selected

WASHINGTON — Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has chosen her running mate.

CNN and The Associated Press reported that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was chosen to join Harris on the ticket for the Nov. 5 election.

The shortlist of potential vice presidential candidates included Walz, along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, The Associated Press reported.

Harris, who secured the party’s nomination Monday night, is scheduled to hold a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday evening. Walz is expected to join her.





Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group