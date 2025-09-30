Trending

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman separate

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Separation FILE PHOTO: Actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban look on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at GEODIS Park on June 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple has separated after almost 20 years of marriage. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After two decades, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have separated.

Read more trending news

The couple, who married in 2006, are not living together, according to CNN.

TMZ was first to report that the power couple have lived apart “since the beginning of summer.”

The gossip site said that the Oscar-winning actress did not want to separate and had been working on trying to save her marriage.

Urban, according to TMZ, has moved out of their home in Nashville and has moved into another home in the city.

The couple has two children together: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, E! News reported.

Kidman also has two adopted children with her first husband, Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Urban were last seen together at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match in June in Nashville, People magazine reported. They celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on June 25. She posted to Instagram, “Happy Anniversary, Baby.”

She just wrapped “Practical Magic 2″ and he has been on tour.

0 of 22

0 of 34

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read