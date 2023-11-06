Landlord accused of setting home ablaze when delinquent tenants refused to move

NEW YORK — A landlord in New York City is accused of setting fire to a residence after his tenants had not paid their rent and had refused to move out, authorities said.

Rafiqul Islam is facing eight counts of attempted murder, assault and arson, WPIX-TV reported.

According to the New York Fire Department, Islam is accused of setting fire at a residence on Sept. 26 located at 212 Forbell St. in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn, according to WCBS-TV.

Fire officials said that Islam allegedly set fire to an indoor staircase at the residence, WPIX reported. The tenants lived on the second floor of the building, according to the television station.

There were two adults and six children inside the residence, WCBS reported.

Neighbors and firefighters on the ground caught the children and the adults jumped, according to the television station.

Authorities said a video showed a man with a mask and a hood enter the residence and leave it shortly before the fire started, WPIX reported. After four weeks of investigations, authorities determined that Islam was the person wearing the mask.

“When the fire first started people speculated it was (Islam),” one neighbor told WCBS on Friday. “I just see him usually just walking around, going house to house to the houses that he owns, but I’m just shocked that he got arrested.”

Islam was arrested on Oct. 26, WPIX reported.