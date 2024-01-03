Large amount of Christmas trees set on fire

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Officials are looking for who is responsible for setting multiple Christmas trees on fire at a beach in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida on New Year’s Day.

The City of Indian Rocks Beach said that on Monday just after midnight, a large fire was lit on the beach. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Indian Rocks Beach Code Enforcement, and Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue were called out to the scene.

When crews arrived at the beach, they found a large number of Christmas trees that were set on fire by some accelerant, according to WFLA.

Accoridng to the city, the improper disposal of the Christmas trees is a city code violation, according to the news outlet. The use of fluid such as accelerant is possibly in violation of state and federal laws.

The city said that it “takes this illegal act as a serious threat to the public and our environment.” They are in the process of reviewing privately owned security camera feeds in order to determine who was responsible.

