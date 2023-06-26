At least 1 dead after Indiana tornadoes

At least one person died and another was injured Sunday when a tornado hit a home in Indiana amid severe storms over the Ohio River Valley and parts of the South.

>> Read more trending news

Tornadoes were reported in Indiana’s Johnson County — south of Indianapolis — and in Martin County further to the south. Chad Swain, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, told The New York Times that officials were also looking at a possible tornado in Monroe County.

Cameron Wolf, director of the Martin County Emergency Management Agency, told WXIN that a tornado killed one person and injured another after hitting a house. The extent of the injured person’s wounds was not immediately known.

Wolf said damage from the tornado, which caused the house to collapse, was “relatively contained and isolated,” WHIO-TV reported.

Officials in Johnson County said a tornado left at least 75 homes over a three-mile span in Bargersville with moderate to severe damage. No serious injuries were reported.

Video posted on social media showed heavy damage left by an apparent tornado that spun through Greenwood, toppling homes and apartments and downing trees, WHIO reported.

Tornado damages near us pic.twitter.com/rk6EF8cZfd — Cole Basey (@ColeBasey9) June 25, 2023

Survey teams were visiting Johnson, Daviess, Martin and Monroe counties on Monday to assess the storm damage.

NWS Survey Teams are expected to visit Johnson county, as well as Daviess, Martin, and Monroe counties on Monday, June 26th, to assess damage from Sunday afternoon's severe storms and tornadoes. Addtional surveys may occur as further information comes to light. #INwx pic.twitter.com/CG9pS77gRh — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 26, 2023

Severe weather also claimed the life of a 55-year-old man in Georgia, WSB-TV reported. George Heery Jr. was walking in Atlanta when a large tree came down, killing him, according to the news station.