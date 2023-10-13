LeVar Burton replaces Drew Barrymore as host of National Book Awards

LeVar Burton, of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Reading Rainbow” fame, will replace Drew Barrymore as host of the National Book Awards.

Drew Barrymore was set to host what is unofficially known as The Academy Awards of literature, but the National Book Awards foundation dropped her after she announced she would return to doing her talk show during the Writers Guild of America strike, NPR reported. Barrymore walked back that position after strike supporters picketed her show, but not before she was dropped from the hosting job.

In a Friday announcement, Burton, who hosted the event in 2019, told NPR he was “honored to return as host of the biggest night for books, especially in a moment when the freedom to read is at risk.”

The National Book Awards issued a statement explaining why it was parting ways with Barrymore.

“The National Book Awards are an evening dedicated to “celebrating the power of literature and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture.

“Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation.”

Burton’s breakout role came with a literary connection when he won the starring role of Kunta Kinte in the TV adaptation of Alex Haley’s “Roots,” a 1976 novel based on his family’s struggles during slavery. Burton also hosts the podcast “Levar Burton Reads,” where he reads short fiction by various authors, NPR reported.

The National Book Awards finalists were announced early in October. The ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 15, when the winners will be announced, NPR reported.

