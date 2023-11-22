Trending

Loaded gun discovered inside wall-mounted telephone at Georgia county jail

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The gun was hidden in a dayroom used by inmates.

Gun in phone: File photos. Jail officials in Georgia found a gun hidden inside a wall-mounted telephone. (FabrikaCr/iStock)

MACON, Ga. — A loaded weapon was discovered inside a Georgia county jail in an area used as a dayroom for inmates, authorities said.

According to an email to WMAZ-TV from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the gun was found hidden inside a wall-mounted telephone located in a dayroom of a cellblock at the Bibb County jail.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis confirmed to the television station that the handgun was loaded with two rounds.

Law enforcement officials received an anonymous tip about the presence of a gun, WGXA-TV reported. It was unclear how the gun was smuggled into the jail or for whom it was intended, according to the television station.

The sheriff’s office conducted a search and found the weapon, WMAZ reported.

It was unclear when the incident occurred.

An investigation is ongoing.

