LSU running back Trey Holly facing attempted second-degree murder charge

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU running back Trey Holly, a record-setting high school football star in Louisiana, was arrested along with two other people after a shooting at an apartment complex in his hometown of Farmerville, authorities said.

A shooting happened on Feb. 9 around 10:30 p.m. in Farmerville, Louisiana. When the deputies and Farmerville Police Department officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Dusty Gates told WAFB that the shooting started as an argument between women that began at a neighboring apartment complex. Gates said the argument moved over to another apartment complex. He said that the two who were shot were believed to be innocent bystanders who were not involved in the argument.

Investigators believe that there were at least three different weapons used in the shooting, the news outlet reported.

Gates told ESPN that Holly and the two others are facing charges related to the shooting. Both victims had surgery and are expected to survive, WAFB reported.

Holly, a freshman, starred at Union Parish High School in Farmerville, according to LSU’s 2023 media guide. He set the high school’s all-time rushing record with 10,523 yards and scored 160 touchdowns.

Holly surrendered to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, according to ESPN.

The sheriff’s office said Holly was charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal robbery to property. His bond was set at $512,000.

The other two arrested were Jordan Jones, 18 and a 16-year-old juvenile who has not been identified, the sheriff’s office said.

Kelvin Rodgers told The Advocate, according to NOLA.com, that Holly plans to plead not guilty to the charges.

“Mr. Holly emphatically denies all charges,” Rodgers said, “and we look forward to having our day in court.”

LSU said in a statement obtained by ESPN that “aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish.”

“This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment,” LSU continued, according to NOLA.com.

Holly played in three games for LSU during the 2023 season, according to Sports-Reference.com. He rushed for 110 yards and scored a touchdown.

