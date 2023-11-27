Ludacris raps while suspended from rafters during Atlanta Falcons’ game

Ludacris did not act a fool during Sunday’s NFL game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

>> Read more trending news

But the rapper did have the crowd in suspense as he rapped while suspended from the rafters of the stadium, USA Today reported.

The Falcons were celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop during their game against NFC South rival New Orleans.

But fans were not prepared as Ludacris, 46, whose legal name is Christopher Bridges, began performing between the third and fourth quarters. The rapper rappelled from the rafters and rapped while in midair, according to the newspaper.

Ludacris, who grew up in the metro Atlanta area, was a headliner during the weekend. On Saturday he put on a pregame mini-concert for ticketholders for the annual rivalry game between the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, WSB-TV reported.

Its lit up in here!! Look up in the @AtlantaFalcons sky its a bird its a plane its @Ludacris #dirtybirds pic.twitter.com/qNDEA9dwau — Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) November 26, 2023

The rapper’s performance seemed to light a fire under the Falcons, who entered the fourth quarter with a two-point lead against the Saints.

Atlanta would score 10 points in the fourth quarter on Bijan Robinson’s 26-yard touchdown catch and a 39-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo, giving the Falcons a 24-15 victory.

The victory also moved the Falcons (5-6) into a first-place tie with the Saints (5-6). Atlanta now holds the tiebreaker against the Saints, as they are 3-0 in the division.

©2023 Cox Media Group