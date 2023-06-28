Madonna postpones tour after hospitalization for ‘serious bacterial infection’

Madonna’s upcoming Celebration tour has been postponed after a medical emergency forced her to be hospitalized in an intensive care unit, according to a statement from her manager.

Guy Oseary announced the postponement of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s tour in a statement on his Instagram account, Variety reported.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” the statement read. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna, 64, announced the Celebration tour in January and was supposed to be a four-decade review of the singer’s greatest hits over her four-decade career, Rolling Stone reported. It was supposed to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, followed by two dates in Seattle. The tour was expected to run through Dec. 1 in Amsterdam, according to the magazine.

The 43-date international tour also had scheduled shows in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, Variety reported.

Madonna also added supplemental dates in the U.S. in December and January, followed by four shows in Mexico City, CNN reported.

Madonna had hip replacement surgery in late 2020, People reported. That came 11 months after she was injured and forced to cancel several shows on the North American leg of her Madame X tour, according to the magazine.

According to Billboard, the Material Girl has had 12 hits reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, with 38 songs reaching the top 10. The tour was set to net her more than $100 million, the music website reported.

According to Billboard Boxscore, Madonna has grossed a reported $1.376 billion and has sold 11.7 million tickets at 575 shows. She is the most successful female act in Boxscore history, Billboard reported.

Madonna was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

