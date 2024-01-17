Man accused of throwing backpacks containing drugs, weapons over prison fence

ELMORE, Ala. — An Alabama man is accused of tossing backpacks of contraband -- including drugs and weapons -- over the fence of a prison, authorities said.

Glenn Norman, 36, of Montgomery, was charged with three counts of illegal drug trafficking, first-degree and second-degree promoting prison contraband, and trespassing, AL.com reported. Norman had been arrested on similar charges two weeks ago at a different prison in Bullock County, authorities said.

Prison officials said that Norman was arrested Monday at the Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, located north of Montgomery, according to WSFA-TV.

Norman allegedly was observed throwing a backpack over the fence behind one of the prison dormitories, the television station reported.

Agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Services Division, along with drug-sniffing dogs, were dispatched to the area and discovered Norman hiding, AL.com reported.

Investigators found four backpacks filled with illegal drugs, cellphones, weapons, lock-picking and re-keying kits, and assorted tobacco products, according to the news outlet.

According to court records, Norman was arrested on Dec. 28 at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs.

Prosecutors alleged that Norman attempted to smuggle 28 cellphones, 17 charging blocks, seven pairs of wireless earbuds, a pocketknife, three water bottles filled with alcohol and a safety vest into the facility, AL.com reported.

For the most recent alleged smuggling attempt, Norman was arrested and remains in the Elmore County Jail, according to the news outlet.

