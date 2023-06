Man accused of throwing knife at someone who refused to take him to GameStop

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man was arrested in Palm Coast on Monday after authorities said he threatened two people who refused to give him a ride to GameStop.

In a news release, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested James Colasanti, 19, on Monday. Colasanti had asked someone for a ride to GameStop at an apartment complex in Palm Coast, deputies said.

When that person said no, he pulled out two knives from his bedroom and threatened to kill them, the sheriff’s office said, according to WFTV. He then ran into the kitchen and threw another seven-inch kitchen knife at the victim before taking off, authorities said.

Colasanti fled from the area. The victim followed him and saw him jump a fence at Flagler Palm Coast High School nearby, WFTV reported, prompting the school to go into lockdown. The sheriff’s office said that summer school was in session at the time.

Colasanti was later found hiding in storage containers at the high school, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found Colasanti hiding in one of the containers and arrested him. He had two pocketknives in his pockets when he was arrested, according to authorities.

“It doesn’t get any more pathetic than this. He ruined his future over video games,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in the news release. “Luckily, no one was hurt, and our deputies arrested him quickly – before he could try to hurt anyone else. This is another reason why having a School Resource Deputy on campus, even during summer school is so important. If you can’t control your anger, get some help or you’ll end up at the Green Roof Inn.”

Colasanti was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed trespassing on school grounds, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held on $20,000 bond, WFTV reported