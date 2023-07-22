Man arrested in connection to 3 murders over a 4 month period in Dallas

DALLAS — Police say they have arrested a man in connection to three homicides in the Dallas, Texas area

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Dallas Police Department said Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to three murders. Preliminary investigative efforts identified him as a suspect through evidence collection. He has been charged with three counts of murder.

Sanchez Garcia’s bond was set at $4 million according to online records obtained by WFAA.

The three homicides took place over a four-month period. Kimberly Robinson, 60, was found dead on April 22, Cherish Gibson, 25, was found on June 24, and DeBrenese Henry, 31, was found last Saturday, according to police.

Investigators did not provide what evidence they had that connected Sanchez Garcia to the murders, according to KXAS. However, in an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA, police linked him through phone records, video, and a license plate data reader. His car and phone locations were reportedly in the areas where the victims were last known to be alive as well as where their bodies were located.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of public safety, the department wants to inform this population of this trend,” police said in a news release earlier this week.

Before Wednesday, the murders were being investigated as homicides with at least two of the victims that had some form of ties to prostitution, KXAS reported.

Robinson was found in April in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue in southern Dallas, WFAA reported. A person in the area by Trinity River called the police when they stumbled upon her body.

A man who was going fishing thought the chain of his truck got stuck when he found Gibson’s body, the news outlet reported. It was reportedly in the same area where Robinson was found.

On Saturday, the body of a woman who was later identified as Henry, was found about five miles away from the other two victims, according to WFAA. A man who was walking his dog called the police.

Police did not use the term “serial killer” in their investigations, the news outlet reported.