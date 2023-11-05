Mark Zuckerberg undergoes knee surgery after injuring it during marital arts training

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had knee surgery last week after he injured himself during martial arts training.

Zuckerberg had surgery on Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He was reportedly training for a fight early next year, according to The Associated Press.

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit,” Zuckerberg said on Facebook. “Still looking forward to it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.”

Zuckerberg complicated his first jiu-jitsu tournament last May, the AP reported.

Zuckerberg and Elon Musk over the summer seemed to have agreed to an in-person face-off in late June, the AP reported. The idea about a possible match happened after the two seemed to take jabs at one another.

Musk reportedly posted on social media that he may need to get surgery before the fight with Zuckerberg could happen, the AP said.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” Zuckerberg posted on Threads shortly after Musk’s surgery post, the Wall Street Journal reported.