Meet Mitzi: Dallas Zoo announces birth of female klipspringer

DALLAS — This tiny animal will melt your heart.

The Dallas Zoo announced the birth of a klipspringer on Sunday and also celebrated the eldest member of that species living at the Texas facility.

According to a news release, the female calf Klipspringer was born on May 15. The calf was named Mitzi and is the first klipspringer calf born at the Dallas Zoo in 23 years, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The animal is a dwarf antelope, according to the San Diego Zoo. It lives in the wild among rock formations in Africa.

The calf was born to Clarice and Rudi, who are first-time parents, the zoo said in its release.

Zoo officials also announced the 24th birthday of its oldest klipspringer, a male named Saba.

The animal is “a true testament to the extraordinary care he receives from our dedicated animal teams. We threw him a very special birthday bash to celebrate,” the zoo wrote.

According to zoo officials, Saba is the second-oldest klipspringer across all Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities, the Morning News reported.

The AZA has referred to klipspringers as “a ballet dancer in antelope form,” KXAS-TV reported.

“Both Mitzi and Saba remain in habitats behind the scenes at the Zoo, where our dedicated zoologists provide them with exceptional care, ensuring they are happy and healthy,” zoo officials wrote.