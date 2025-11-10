Trending

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900M

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mega Millions
The jackpot is still in play for the Mega Millions lottery and is now at an estimated $900 million.

No one chose all of the numbers correctly on Friday night. Those numbers were 16-21-23-48-70 with the Mega Ball 5.

Not only did no one pick all five numbers and the Mega Ball, no one matched the five main numbers either.

There were 16 winners who chose four numbers and the Mega Ball and won between $20,000 and $100,000, depending on what multiplier they had.

The next drawing is on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 11 p.m. ET.

If someone matches the numbers drawn on Tuesday night, they will choose between the $900 million annuity payout or the lump sum cash payout of $415.3 million.

The jackpot will be the eighth-largest one if it is won this week, according to the Mega Millions website. The largest jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023, and was $1.602 billion.

