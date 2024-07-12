MLB’s Sean Burroughs death ruled accident

LOS ANGELES COUNTY — A medical examiner has determined what killed MLB player Sean Burroughs.

ESPN reported Burroughs was found unconscious near his car after he dropped off his 6-year-old son at Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach California for a Little League game in May.

CPR was performed on Burroughs but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burroughs, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s report, died from fentanyl intoxication which was ruled an accident, USA Today reported.

Burroughs, 43, was a Little League standout, winning the Little League World Series twice.

During his team’s first LLWS win in 1992, the opposing team was ruled to be using players who were too old, Fox News reported. The next year, Burroughs pitched consecutive no-hitters.

Little League World Series FILE PHOTO: Sean Burroughs #22 of the Long Beach team looks on while standing next to an ABC Wide World of Sports banner during the Little League World Series on August 28, 1993 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images) (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

He also was an Olympic gold medalist in 2000. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the first round in 1998, making his major league debut in April 2002.

He had the first walk-off win for the Padres in Petco Park in 2004 but left the game in 2007. He returned to baseball, playing from 2011 to 2012. He typically played third base, USA Today reported.

His father was 1974 American League MVP Jeff Burroughs.

Sean Burroughs admitted to using substances but said he was going to turn his life around during an interview with ESPN in 2011.

“I just didn’t have the drive or the passion,” he said, according to Fox News. “I was spent physically and spent mentally. It just wasn’t there. I was emotionally drained. I still loved the game and respected the game, but I didn’t have the drive to go to the park every day. I kind of lost the desire.”

Burroughs played 528 games in the majors with not only the Padres but also the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins.





