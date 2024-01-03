Mountain Dew bringing back Baja Blast to stores nationwide in honor of 20th anniversary

PepsiCo announced that Mountain Dew’s Baja Blast will be returning to stores across the country in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Mountain Dew’s Baja Blast officially turns 20 years old, according to Pepsico. To celebrate, they will be selling bottles and cans for a year in stores nationwide for the first time.

“MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way. Nothing’s better than giving fans what they’ve asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long,” said JP Bittencourt, Vice President of Marketing at MTN DEW. “Thank you to all the BAJA BLAST lovers over the last 20 years. Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so... that’s a win-win.”

Baja Blast has been sold in Taco Bell previously and has been sold in stores only as a seasonal item, according to USA Today.

In addition to the nationwide sales, fans can win with every purchase of Baja Blast or Baja Blast Zero Sugar. According to USA Today, they can do both in stores and at participating Taco Bell locations. Customers just need to scan to collect coins to redeem Baja gear, accessories, electronics, deals at Taco Bell and much more. More information can be found on Baja Blast’s website.

“Taco Bell and MTN DEW BAJA BLAST have become an iconic duo satisfying the cravings of our fans for the past 20 years, and it’s been an extraordinary journey,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. “As we embark on this BAJAVERSARY celebration with our friends at MTN DEW, we look forward to providing our loyal fans with more epic experiences and rewards to continue fueling their love for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST!”

Mountain Dew Baja Blast will also have its first-ever Super Bowl commercial this year during the Super Bowl LVIII in February, the company said, according to USA Today.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast and Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar is expected to hit store shelves in January, Pepsico said.

