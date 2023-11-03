Trending

National Sandwich Day: Deals and freebies for 2023

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sandwich Restaurants are offering deals so that you can mark National Sandwich Day on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, with a meal or two. (LauriPatterson/Getty Images, File)

Restaurants nationwide have prepped deals for customers hoping to celebrate National Sandwich Day with a meal or two on Friday.

Here are some of the deals available on Nov. 3:

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go.)

  • Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Get a sandwich and fries for $8.50 by using code SNDWCHDAY23 in online orders.
  • Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get a free small sub with the purchase of a small, medium or large sub on the CAPAddicts app.
  • Dunkin’: Members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program get an extra 200 bonus points with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich on Nov. 3.
  • Jersey Mike’s Subs: Get free delivery when making an order on the restaurant’s app from National Sandwich Day through Nov. 6.
  • Jimmy Johns: Members of the company’s Freaky Fast Reward programs can get $1 off mobile orders.
  • McAlister’s Deli: Members of the McAlister’s Rewards program can buy one sandwich, get one free at participating restaurants from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9.
  • Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop: The restaurant offered double Pickle Points for customers in the week leading up to National Sandwich Day and are giving rewards members double the double points on Friday.
  • Popeyes: Buy any chicken sandwich combo and get a free chicken sandwich until Nov. 12.
  • Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get a free Original sandwich when buying a BIG or Original Sandwich on the sandwich chain’s app or online with promo code BOGO.
  • Schlotzsky’s: Members of the restaurant chain’s loyalty program can get a medium sandwich for $5.
  • Subway: The chain will match loyalty points from another qualifying restaurant in its MVP Rewards program. Participating restaurants are also offering buy one, get one deals on footlong sandwiches.
  • Which Wich: Members of the company’s Vice Club program can buy one sandwich and get one free.
