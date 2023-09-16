Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert arrested for second time in 3 weeks

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — University of Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested for the second time in three weeks on Friday, authorities said.

Gilbert, 21, who starred as a high school player in Marietta, Georga, was arrested on Friday in his home state, according to Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office online arrest records. Gilbert is facing charges of obstruction of officers and smash-and-grab burglary, online records show.

Authorities in Lumpkin County did not release details about the circumstances surrounding Gilbert’s arrest.

Lumpkin County is located northeast of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Gilbert previously was arrested on Aug. 29 on suspicion of burglary in Lincoln, Nebraska, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

According to WSB-TV, Gilbert was accused of breaking into a vape shop. Officers found a glass door of the vape shop shattered from large chunks of cement from the parking lot. Police in Lincoln found Gilbert walking toward the exit of the shop with a bag.

Police said they found vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters that totaled $1,672.07, according to the television station.

After leading Marietta High School to a Class 7A state title as a senior, Gilbert was named the 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

He caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman at LSU. He then transferred to the University of Georgia and appeared in three games for the Bulldogs, catching two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown during the 2022 season.

Gilbert transferred to Nebraska in January 2023, according to the university’s football media guide. He was awaiting an eligibility ruling from the NCAA after his second transfer at the time of his first arrest, ESPN reported. Since Gilbert already used his one-time transfer exemption, he would need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for the 2023 season, the cable sports network reported.

Nebraska athletic officials have not commented about Friday’s arrest, the World-Herald reported.

Coach Matt Rhule said after Gilbert’s first arrest that he was “really disappointed, really sad for him.”

“When we took Arik, we knew we had a good group of people who could help him through some of the issues he’s dealing with in his life,” Rhule said in a statement. “Had been really proud of the job he had done in the spring and summer. To be honest, during camp he’s had some struggles. He’s been working to overcome them.”